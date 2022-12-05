Recall: Oscar Mayer ham and cheese loaf potentially cross-contaminated with ‘under-processed products’

article

A recall has been issued by the Kraft Heinz Foods Company for Oscar Mayer’s ready-to-eat ham and cheese loaf due to possible cross-contamination with under-processed products, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announcement Monday.

Approximately 2,400 pounds of the ham and cheese loaves are subject to the recall and were produced on Oct. 10, 2022.

The products are in 16-oz rigid vacuum-packed packaging and the label should read "Oscar Mayer Ham & Cheese LOAF," the FSIS announcement said.

The products involved in the recall should have the codes from "07 Feb 2023 20:40 7B" through "07 Feb 2023 22:16 7B" on the label.

The recalled loaf should also bear the establishment number "Est. 537V" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The ham and cheese loaves were shipped to distribution centers in Ohio and Virginia and were further distributed from those locations.

"There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider," the FSIS said.

Consumers are urged to check their freezers and refrigerators for these contaminated products and either throw them away or return them.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.