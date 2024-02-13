Rechargeable battery starts fire at home in Southeast Austin

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Austin Fire Department)

Austin firefighters responded to a fire in Southeast Austin Tuesday morning.

AFD says there was a fire in a rechargeable battery pack in a home in the 2300 block of Valley High Circle.

Firefighters put the fire out, then crews worked to clear the remaining smoke in the home.

This is not the first fire in Austin caused by rechargeable batteries. In November 2023, an electric bike battery sparked a house fire in Central Austin.

For more information on how to safely store and charge lithium-ion batteries, click here.