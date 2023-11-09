Electric bike battery sparks house fire in Central Austin

The Austin Fire Department says an electric bike battery sparked a house fire in Central Austin on Thursday morning.

Crews responded to a small fire in the 800 block of E. 44th Street before 9 a.m. Nov. 9. The fire was out shortly after 9:30 a.m.

AFD says the fire originated in the lithium battery of an electric bike.

(Austin Fire Department)

Two adults and a child have been displaced and crews estimate the fire caused $10,000 in structural damage and $10,000 in damage to the home's contents.

No injuries were reported.