Electric bike battery sparks house fire in Central Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department says an electric bike battery sparked a house fire in Central Austin on Thursday morning.
Crews responded to a small fire in the 800 block of E. 44th Street before 9 a.m. Nov. 9. The fire was out shortly after 9:30 a.m.
AFD says the fire originated in the lithium battery of an electric bike.
Image 1 of 2
▼
(Austin Fire Department)
MORE AUSTIN NEWS
- Husband of Austin HS orchestra director dies after October fuel tank fire
- 'Hazardous materials incident' at state building; 3 evaluated by ATCEMS
- Austin taxpayers file lawsuit against City, ATP due to changes to Project Connect
Two adults and a child have been displaced and crews estimate the fire caused $10,000 in structural damage and $10,000 in damage to the home's contents.
No injuries were reported.