Record day? Austin airport expects high volume of travelers on October 14

The Brief Austin-Bergstrom International Airport expects busy day at airport on October 14 Officials say it could be one of the top 10 busiest days on record for airport



You may want to give yourself some extra time if you're heading out to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on October 14.

AUS officials say they expect a high volume of departing travelers with more than 37,000 people projected to be processed by the Transportation Security Administration.

Officials say any day with more than 35,000 departing passengers is what AUS considers to be an incredibly busy day.

In fact, officials say October 14 has the potential to be one of the top 10 busiest days on record for the airport.

What to know before heading to Austin airport

Arrival Times

Arrive to the terminal at least 2.5 hours early for domestic flights and 3 hours early for international flights.

Expect lines at TSA, airline ticket counters, rental car returns and other passenger processing services. Lines for airline ticket counters that offer free or discounted checked luggage are expected to be long.

Ensure carry-on items do not accidentally have prohibited items; pack bulky souvenirs, event programs and swag in checked luggage to avoid slow-downs in the passenger and carry-on screening process

Dropping Off at the Barbara Jordan Terminal

Use either the upper level for departures or the lower level for arrivals to drop off passengers. Choose whichever level is least congested – this helps you save time and spreads out our arriving cars more evenly.

Information for Allegiant and Frontier Passengers

Anyone flying Allegiant or Frontier will depart from The South Terminal, a separate terminal about 15 minutes south of the main Barbara Jordan Terminal.

The two terminals are not connected and must be accessed separately. The South Terminal is located near US 183 and Burleson Road, at 10000 Logistics Lane, Austin.

Allegiant and Frontier travelers should park on-site or budget in an extra 30 minutes or more to wait for the shuttle at the main terminal and take the 20 minute drive to the South Terminal.