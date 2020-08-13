Austin Parks and Rec reopening limited park amenties, outdoor facilities

The Austin Parks and Recreation Department is reopening limited park amenities and outdoor facilities.

Officials say it was determined the reopenings can proceed safety during the city's Stage 4 COVID-19 Risk-Based Guidelines and that the changes were made in consultation with Austin Public Health and City of Austin leadership.

The reopenings begin Saturday, August 15 and the following will be open:

Park Amenities

Boat launches

Boat docks

Outdoor PARD Facilities

Tennis Centers

Golf Courses

Boating Concessions

Clay Shooting Concessions

Food Concessions

Umlauf Sculpture Garden

The outdoor facilities will be operating under reduced capacity and COVID-19 Modified Operating Procedures specific to each facility, such as social distancing, cleaning protocols, temperature checks, etc.

Officials say they continue to evaluate its system-wide operations on a daily basis. As risk stages decrease, further consideration will be given to additional PARD openings and officials say it's possible that if conditions deteriorate that amenities/facilities could be closed again.

Park patrons are reminded to continue practicing social distancing, hand sanitation, and wearing masks.

Updates on park and facility operations can be found at austintexas.gov/parkclosures.

