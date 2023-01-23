Expand / Collapse search

Refugee Services of Texas names experienced executive as new CEO

AUSTIN, Texas - Thousands of refugees have come from all over the world to resettle in the United States.

Now, the largest resettlement agency in Texas has a new leader to oversee Refugee Services.

David McKeever first became Chief Financial Officer of Refugee Services of Texas in 2021. Now, he is the CEO.

McKeever joined FOX 7 Austin's Rebecca Thomas to discuss what the organization has seen, and how private citizens can get involved.