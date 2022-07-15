Registered sex offender who posed as girls soccer recruiter pleads guilty to child porn charge

article

Prosecutors said a Fort Worth man who posed as a college soccer recruiter pleaded guilty to receiving child pornography.

Investigators report finding pornographic images of girls on Michael Twing's laptop.

He is a lifetime registered sex offender for a 2010 conviction in Amarillo.

Investigators said Twing claimed to be a recruiter, using letterhead from a local university to contact high school coaches.

Authorities did not identify the university and said the school is cooperating with investigation.

Twing went by the alias "Michael Krogen."

In one case, prosecutors said he texted a coach for contact information on a student.

Investigators are trying to determine if he victimized any children through soccer tournaments or elsewhere. Anyone with any additional information on Twing is asked to call Crimestoppers at 817-469-TIPS (8477) or go to www.469TIPS.com.

Twing faces up to 40 years in prison