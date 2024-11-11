Remembering APD officer Jorge Pastore 1 year later

The Brief APD Sr. Officer Jorge Pastore died in action one year ago (Nov. 11, 2023) Law enforcement is making sure no one forgets his heroic actions



Law enforcement is ensuring no one forgets Austin Police Department Sr. Officer Jorge Pastore and his heroic actions one year ago.

November 11, 2023, marked the end of watch for Austin police officer Pastore.

"He died giving the ultimate sacrifice, trying to save other people, and he has a legacy here that everyone is trying to honor and remember," said Michael Bullock, the President of the Austin Police Association.

It all started around 3 a.m. when APD responded to a domestic violence call in South Austin. Hostages were barricaded inside a home, and only one of them was able to escape.

When police tried to go inside, they were met with gunfire. The SWAT team was then called in for assistance and attempted to enter the house and distract the suspect, one of those officers being Pastore, who was trying to rescue the victims.

"There's no more noble a way that anyone can make the ultimate sacrifice in ways than what Jorge did," said Bullock.

In total, four people died that night, including two hostages and the shooter. Pastore is remembered for his bravery and commitment to serving and protecting.

"There are things that we do quite literally write in stone to make sure that we don't ever forget what our brothers and sisters have done in the line of duty," said Bullock.

His name is on the memorial wall and on a ribbon that was added to the honor guard's memorial flag.

"It's a pretty incredible thing to look back and be able to see how many people he's had an impact on, as well as such an amazing representation that he is of the law enforcement profession," said Bullock.

Before joining APD in 2019, Pastore worked as a firefighter, EMT, and lieutenant. Later, he worked on APD's Honor Guard, Counter Assault Strike Team, Special Response Team, and SWAT Gold Team.

"Anyone who knows Jorge knows that he was dedicated to training," said Bullock. "He was dedicated to being the best version of himself and to try to help other people reach that same potential."

The first Humble Warrior Games, hosted by his wife, Kim, with the Jorge Pastore Foundation, was held on Sunday.

"Kim did a phenomenal job in putting everything together and really making sure that Jorge was honored the right way and just kept the legacy alive to make sure people were working to make themselves better mentally, physically, and just keep training," said Bullock.

She hopes to make the 5K obstacle course challenge an annual event to keep his memory alive. The money raised will go toward officer training courses. Bullock said his wife described Officer Pastore as her humble warrior.

"I just hope it goes forward, it doesn't end at one year so that we continue to honor the life that he lived," said Bullock.