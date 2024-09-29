Renovated Austin fire/EMS station opens in SE Austin

City officials unveiled a re-vamped fire and EMS station in Southeast Austin this weekend.

The new and improved Fire Station 22 and EMS Station 12 is part of a larger push to renovate and build new stations to meet the needs of a growing city.

"This is a critical public safety station," said Austin Mayor Kirk Watson at the ribbon cutting on Saturday. "Austin is growing very rapidly and with that growth comes a responsibility on the part of the city to expand and modernize our public safety infrastructure."

The renovation of the station on East Riverside and Faro Drive began in April 2023. Officials say the 50-year-old station was in desperate need of an upgrade.

"We had no running water in the EMS kitchenette, and the staff had to use a single bathroom sink for both their personal hygiene as well as to clean dishes for cooking and for water," said ATCEMS Chief Robert Luckritz.

The revamped 15,000-square-foot station features living space, three bays for trucks, a study space, kitchen and gym. The building also enables crews to do on-site training.

"A training area has been incorporated into the station to allow our firefighters to run drills while not out on calls," Austin fire chief Joel Baker said.

Along with the station, a new art installation was also unveiled, symbolizing the heroism of Austin's first responders.

"This art piece signifies the resilience of the hard-working people from this neighborhood and the city at large," said artist Kevin Munoz.

The upgraded station is part of a broader effort to ensure the city's public safety infrastructure is adequate to meet the needs of its growing population.

"Today, it is apparent that the city of Austin is committed to improving the facilities in AFD," said Kristen Wade of the Austin Fire Foundation.

"We're not only building new stations, but also revitalizing the original ones that have long served our communities," said Eric Bailey with Capital Delivery Services.

After this, the city has plans to renovate eight more stations as well as to build five brand-new ones.

"To ensure that when the community needs us, we are able to respond quickly, no matter where or that need may arise," said Chief Luckritz.