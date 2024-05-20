Rep. Jasmine Crockett launches Clapback Collection featuring 'bleach blonde, bad built, butch body' t-shirts

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett is launching a clapback apparel collection.

After trading barbs with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene during a House Oversight Committee hearing last week, Rep. Crockett announced via X that you will soon be able to buy clothes with her infamous insults on them.

The first item she teased was a black T-shirt with the dig she hurled at Greene — "bleach blonde, bad built, butch body" — printed on it.

The Crockett Clapback Collection, according to the Democratic Dallas congresswoman, will feature "various swag" that includes "random things" she's said.

Profits will go toward efforts to change the Republican majority in the House.

"Give me a little time to really get the swag online etc., but B6 will drop first," Rep. Crockett posted. "If you have things you want to see come to life let me know."

B6 refers to the alliterative remark Crockett made that has been discussed by political analysts, turned into a diss song, and reverberated across the internet since she said it last Thursday.

The incident started after Greene went on a tangent related to former President Trump's trial.

Crockett asked "Do you know what we're here for?" and Greene responded, "I don't think you know what you're here for. I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you're reading."

Crockett fired back after the committee ruled that Greene's personal attacks on her were allowed.

"I’m just curious, just to better understand your ruling," Crockett said, referring to a decision made by Committee Chair James Comer. "If someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody’s bleach blonde bad built butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?"

She elaborated on her response in an interview with The Hill, where she called Greene’s comments "absolutely" racist. Greene, Crockett told the outlet, has not made similar remarks about the appearances of her white colleagues she's had disagreements with.

Check out the first item from Crockett's Clapback Collection below: