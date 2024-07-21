Rep. Lloyd Doggett reacts to Joe Biden withdrawing presidential bid

Politicians are reacting Sunday after President Joe Biden announced he would be dropping out of the race and not seeking a second term.

U.S. Rep Lloyd Doggett (D-Austin) was the first Congressional Democrat to call for Biden to bow out of the race earlier this month.

Doggett sat down with FOX 7 Austin's John Krinjak to share his reaction to the news and his thoughts on what happens now.

JOHN KRINJAK: First of all, Congressman, thank you so much for joining us. What is your reaction to President Biden's decision to withdraw from the race today?

LLOYD DOGGETT: It was the right decision. It's been almost three weeks since I was the first member of Congress to call on him to step aside. I know it was a painful decision for him, but there's so many people in the country that have been saying they want a different candidate. And I believe that Texans also, while many favor President Trump, will want someone who is not pursuing the presidency for personal revenge and who will do a better job of bringing our country together.

JOHN KRINJAK: You mentioned you were the first Congressional Democrat to call for the president to step aside, but you certainly weren't the last. We saw dozens and dozens of your colleagues echo your words. What do you make of that?

LLOYD DOGGETT: I think I opened the door for some people that found it a little more difficult to voice publicly their views. Many of them were voicing them privately. Not a question about the president's ability to complete these months in doing the job. In fact, I think he can now focus more on some of the international challenges that we have instead of devoting too much of his time to campaigning, but a recognition that the numbers have not been in his favor for the last year. His debate performance, we hoped, would make it better. It didn't. And just dealing with reality, that cold, hard facts that, in order to provide a viable challenge to President Trump in the fall, we need a stronger candidate. I hope we can get one. Naturally, with his endorsement of Vice President Harris, she's the front-runner. But I think it's very important that this be an open, fair and democratic process so that anyone who wants to be considered could be considered by the convention, and America could see democracy in action.

JOHN KRINJAK: Why do you think it's important that Harris not be sort of a shoo in for it?

LLOYD DOGGETT: Well, I think, she has not had a separate campaign. Many people in America know she's the vice president, but they don't know a great deal about her. And there may be other viable candidates who can make a case that they're stronger for the fall in these battleground states.

JOHN KRINJAK: If not Vice President Harris, do you have any names in mind that you might like to see on the ticket?

LLOYD DOGGETT: I think there are a number of governors, senators, who are possibilities. I'm not choosing a candidate at this point. I just want to choose the most effective and the strongest nominee to challenge Trump in the fall.

JOHN KRINJAK: So, open convention comes with a lot of uncertainty. Why are you confident that that route where we don't know the outcome is better than the known quantity of Biden, were he to continue?

LLOYD DOGGETT: Well, I've always believed in democracy, not just with a big D for Democrats, but democracy as a way of achieving results. And I'm sure that the convention process might be a little messy. Will involve some disputes. But that's democracy in action. And if we can have our differences, respectfully, I think we'll be the stronger for it.

JOHN KRINJAK: How confident are you that whomever the candidate is, is going to actually be able to beat former President Donald Trump?

LLOYD DOGGETT: It will be an uphill struggle. It will take everyone making maximum effort. But there is so much at stake. I think it's basically a question about our freedom, about whether, if once turned over to the government, to Trump and his associates, we will ever get it back.

JOHN KRINJAK: Congressman Lloyd Doggett, thank you so much for taking the time and sharing your perspective on a Sunday with us. We appreciate it.

LLOYD DOGGETT: Thank you so much. All the best.