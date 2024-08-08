RFK Jr to appear on Texas ballot this November

article

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will appear on the Texas ballot this fall.

The Office of the Texas Secretary of State accepted his application and sent a letter to Kennedy on August 8.

Kennedy will appear on the ballot as an Independent candidate for President, and his VP pick Nicole Shanahan will also appear as the vice presidential candidate.

Texas state law requires independent presidential candidates to submit a petition with 113,151 signatures from Texans who:

are registered to vote, and

did not vote in the March Primary Elections

Kennedy's petition contained 122,513 valid signatures, says the Texas Secretary of State's office.

Read the full letter from Texas Secy. of State's elections director here.