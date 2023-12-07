STI testing urged as public health officials see rising infection numbers

Austin-Travis County public health officials are urging residents to get tested amid rising numbers of sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

The CDC says that infection levels for many STIs, including gonorrhea, syphilis and chlamydia have increased across the U.S. and city public health officials say Austin-Travis County is following suit.

"Anyone can get an STI, but many don’t show symptoms," said Public Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes. "At the same time, many STIs can be treated, and early detection can prevent major complications and spread. With the rate of infection rising nationally and locally, we urge everyone to get tested regularly and treat any infections as soon as possible."

The most current Texas Department of State Health Services data shows:

Chlamydia: Number of new infections per person is stable, but high at 614.8 cases per 100,000 in 2020

Gonorrhea: Rate of new cases per person in Travis County shows 50 percent increase from 2015 to 2020

Syphilis: Number of new cases per person in Travis County increased 30 percent from 2015 to 2020, from 15.7 to 20.7 cases per 100,000 people

HIV: New infection rate has been declining in Travis County since 2015, but there are still disparities based on race, ethnicity, and gender, with Black woman showing the highest rate of new diagnoses

Public health officials are warning that many common STIs, such as chlamydia, human papillomavirus (HPV) and HIV may not show symptoms and those infected may pass it on without knowing they're infected. People with untreated STIs may also develop other health concerns or complications like pelvic inflammatory disease, cancer, infertility, heart disease, organ failure or chronic pain.

Officials are urging individuals to get tested regularly, even if they are not experiencing symptoms or don't think they were exposed. Individuals in Austin-Travis County can use free or low cost resources for STI testing and treatment, including:

3rd Annual LGBTQIA+ Health and Resource Fair: Dec. 9, 2023, 12 - 5p.m., Permitting and Development Center, 6310 Wilhelmina Delco Drive, Austin, TX 78752, free parking available with validation.

RBJ Sexual Health Clinic: 15 Waller St., Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., and 1 - 5 p.m., appointments recommended. $20 for testing and treatment of common STIs, including chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis and HIV.

There is also the Red Ribbon program, which provides free testing for HIV as well as chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis throughout the City by appointment or at the mobile clinic.