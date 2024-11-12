Drunk driver arrested after leading Fayette County deputies on pursuit

article

The Brief Intoxicated driver led deputies on pursuit in Fayette County The driver at one point hit a deputy's vehicle and went into oncoming lanes of traffic The driver was identified as 42-year-old Robert Peterson



An intoxicated driver was arrested after leading deputies on a pursuit in Fayette County late Monday night.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office said on Monday, Nov. 11, around 10:53 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a reckless, possibly intoxicated driver on I-10 at the 661 mile marker.

About an hour later, deputies found the vehicle in the parking lot of the Texan in Schulenburg.

MORE STORIES:

When deputies attempted to contact the driver, he took off on I-10. A pursuit ensued.

The driver hit a deputy's vehicle in the rear, but kept on driving. At one point, the driver went into oncoming lanes of traffic on St. Hwy 95 northbound.

Eventually, deputies were able to block the driver.

The FCSO said the driver, identified as 42-year-old Robert Peterson, was intoxicated and refused to cooperate with deputies.

He was later taken into custody and was charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Evading Arrest with Vehicle, and Aggravated Assault on A Peace Officer.