Rockdale ISD teacher resigns following alleged inappropriate relationship with student

A Rockdale ISD teacher has resigned following an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student.

The school district said they received a report regarding the alleged inappropriate relationship between a high school teacher and high school student.

The district conducted, and has completed, a thorough investigation regarding the allegations, and the teacher in question has submitted her resignation.

ROCKDALE NEWS

"In addition to conducting [the school district's] own investigation, RISD also properly and timely reported these concerns to the appropriate authorities. While we cannot share specific details regarding the investigation due to privacy laws, and in order to protect all parties involved, we can confirm that the process was rigorous and thorough," the school district said.