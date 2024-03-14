Saddle up! Rodeo Austin returns with big goals of raising money for Texas kids

It’s time to saddle up again for the return of Rodeo Austin.

"I'm amazed," said first-time rodeo attendee Lisa Krzeczowski. "Like we pulled up, it’s so big. I wasn’t expecting anything this big, I mean the carnival is huge. We’re excited."

Every year, almost half a million people break out their boots and hats for Rodeo Austin.

"We think every year is special out here," said Glen Alan Phillips, the CEO of Rodeo Austin.

Rodeo Austin is a more than 85-year-old tradition loved for its fierce rodeo competition, animals and the carnival food.

"Just walking around getting food from all of the little food stands and then playing games with my family," said Jordyn Price, an attendee.

For the thrill seekers, the rides are also a hit.

"It goes really fast," said Arlo Yentzen, referring to his favorite ride. "You can like climb up the wall. I went on it 3 times."

Every ride and ticket is part of something bigger.

"We try and raise as much money as we can to help and then turn around and give to kids to help further their education whether that’s college scholarships or trade schools or whatever that may be," said Phillips.

Phillips said last year the rodeo raised about 3.3 million dollars.

"We never settle. We always want to do more, so we have our eyes set on bigger and better," said Phillips.

His goal for this year: wrangle up about $3.5 to $3.7 million dollars for Texas kids.

"We walked through, and there were so many young kids like with their sheep and their goats, so it’s nice that they’re giving money back to the community to keep that tradition going," said Krzeczowski.

Most rodeo goers, though, were just excited to give back while spending time with their loved ones.

"I’m excited that I get to have fun with my friends," said Blaire Schempp.

"It’s just super awesome to have something like this to bring the family too," said Darlene Price. "The food’s great, it’s fun, the kids love it, and actually, today’s a really nice day to be out here."

The rodeo continues through March 23.