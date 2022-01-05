Houston Rodeo 2022 lineup: George Strait, Journey, Cody Johnson, many more announced

article

The entertainer lineup for the upcoming RODEOHOUSTON 2022 has been unveiled and there's some big names on this year's list.

The 2022 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, the 90th-anniversary celebration, runs from February 28 through March 20.

Who is performing at RODEOHOUSTON 2022?

Houston Rodeo officials had previously announced some performers, however, the rest of the lineup was released on Wednesday evening.

Last month, HLSR unveiled the 2022 RODEOHOUSTON star entertainer genre calendar for each day of the rodeo.

Along with more than a dozen country acts, the show calendar includes EDM, Latin pop, R&B pop, Norteño, pop, rock, and the Rodeo’s first-ever Christian performance.

Here’s what we know about the entertainer for each day.

• February 28: Cody Johnson

• March 1: Keith Urban

• March 2: Tim McGraw (Armed Forces Appreciation Day)

• March 3: For King & Country

• March 4: Ricky Martin

• March 5: Jon Pardi

• March 6: Los Tucanes de Tijuana (Go Tejano Day)

• March 7: Luke Bryan (First Responders Day)

• March 8: Maren Morris

• March 9: Kane Brown

• March 10: Journey

• March 11: Bun B’s H-Town Takeover (Black Heritage Day)

• March 12: Parker McCollum

• March 13: Dierks Bentley

• March 14: Sam Hunt

• March 15: Gwen Stefani

• March 16: Khalid

• March 17: Chris Stapleton

• March 18: Marshmello

• March 19: Brad Paisley

• March 20: George Strait with special guest Ashley McBryde

MORE: George Strait joins Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's 90th anniversary celebration

How to buy tickets for RODEOHOUSTON 2022

Tickets for Cody Johnson and George Strait went on sale last year.

For the remaining performers, individual RODEOHOUSTON tickets will go on sale to the public January 13, 2022, at rodeohouston.com.

Ticket prices start at $20, plus a $4 convenience fee.

Advertisement

Onsite ticket sales end when the performer goes on stage daily during the event, and online sales end two hours before the Rodeo starts, according to the Rodeo website.