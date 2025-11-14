Round Rock deadly shooting believed to be case of domestic violence: police

The Brief Suspect, victim identified in deadly Round Rock shooting Police have classified shooting as case of domestic violence Victim was shot outside the salon where she worked



Investigators have identified the victim and suspect in a deadly shooting Thursday night in Round Rock.

While the investigation is still ongoing, police have classified this as a case of domestic violence.

READ MORE: 1 killed in downtown Round Rock shooting; suspect found dead: police

What we know:

Round Rock police say that 26-year-old Taylor Longshaw of Austin was shot multiple times at around 5:30 p.m. Nov. 13 outside the TwoRooted Salon at 403 West Main Street.

Despite life-saving measures, Longshaw died at the scene.

The suspect was identified as 27-year-old Selena Eubank of Carrollton. She had fled the scene before officers arrived.

Eubank was later found near the 500 block of West Liberty Avenue, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Residents react

What they're saying:

There was nothing on Friday morning to indicate a murder-suicide had taken place the night before near the historic downtown district.

Juliana Martinez, who works at a small business in the area, spoke to FOX 7 Austin about the shooting.

"It’s very surprising because it’s very quiet here, so it’s very different to see that there was a shooting not too far from our office," Martinez said.

"It doesn’t matter if they knew each other or not shooting guns, there’s children there’s a daycare right here," Martinez added.

Keon Ferguson is a customer of the TwoRooted Salon where Longshaw worked and had been there just hours before the shooting.

"My heart goes out to all the young ladies there," Ferguson told FOX 7 Austin. "I love all those girls, even as I left out of there yesterday, love y’all. we have that kind of relationship and it’s heartbreaking. That’s all I can tell you, sir."

"Confused, empty, hurt, you know, just wondering what they are going through, they’re like a family, those girls. they’re like sisters. None of them are sisters, but they’re like nieces to me young businesswomen trying to make it in a nice area, which is what Round Rock is right?" continued Ferguson.

What you can do:

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, you are urged to contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or by texting "BEGIN" to 88788.

Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to contact Round Rock police.