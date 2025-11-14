Round Rock deadly shooting believed to be case of domestic violence: police
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Investigators have identified the victim and suspect in a deadly shooting Thursday night in Round Rock.
While the investigation is still ongoing, police have classified this as a case of domestic violence.
What we know:
Round Rock police say that 26-year-old Taylor Longshaw of Austin was shot multiple times at around 5:30 p.m. Nov. 13 outside the TwoRooted Salon at 403 West Main Street.
Despite life-saving measures, Longshaw died at the scene.
The suspect was identified as 27-year-old Selena Eubank of Carrollton. She had fled the scene before officers arrived.
Eubank was later found near the 500 block of West Liberty Avenue, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Residents react
What they're saying:
There was nothing on Friday morning to indicate a murder-suicide had taken place the night before near the historic downtown district.
Juliana Martinez, who works at a small business in the area, spoke to FOX 7 Austin about the shooting.
"It’s very surprising because it’s very quiet here, so it’s very different to see that there was a shooting not too far from our office," Martinez said.
"It doesn’t matter if they knew each other or not shooting guns, there’s children there’s a daycare right here," Martinez added.
Keon Ferguson is a customer of the TwoRooted Salon where Longshaw worked and had been there just hours before the shooting.
"My heart goes out to all the young ladies there," Ferguson told FOX 7 Austin. "I love all those girls, even as I left out of there yesterday, love y’all. we have that kind of relationship and it’s heartbreaking. That’s all I can tell you, sir."
"Confused, empty, hurt, you know, just wondering what they are going through, they’re like a family, those girls. they’re like sisters. None of them are sisters, but they’re like nieces to me young businesswomen trying to make it in a nice area, which is what Round Rock is right?" continued Ferguson.
What you can do:
If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, you are urged to contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or by texting "BEGIN" to 88788.
Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to contact Round Rock police.
The Source: Information comes from reporting/interviews by FOX 7 Austin's Rudy Koski, the Round Rock Police Department and previous reporting