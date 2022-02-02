Round Rock emergency numbers you should know ahead of cold front
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Police Department (RRPD) wants to make sure Round Rock residents have local emergency numbers on hand ahead of the cold front coming to our area.
A major winter storm with heavy snow and disruptive ice will impact more than 100 million people across a nearly 3,000-mile swath stretching from Texas and the Plains to the Midwest and Northeast through Friday.
A very strong arctic cold front will move through Central Texas by Thursday morning and continue possibly into the afternoon, according to the NWS Austin / San Antonio. Forecasters believe a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet will occur across portions of South Central Texas during this time frame.
With all of that in mind, RRPD is encouraging residents to keep the following numbers on hand in case of an emergency:
- Round Rock Utilities 512-218-5555 for a burst pipe or a plumber
- Round Rock Streets 512-688-0398 for downed trees
- Atmos Energy 800-817-8090 for power outage information
- For Police-related non-emergencies, call 512-218-5500
- In the event of an emergency, call 911
