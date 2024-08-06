Round Rock firefighters battle California wildfire

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (Source: Round Rock Fire)

Firefighters from Round Rock have made the trip to northern California to help battle the massive Park Fire.

The fire just outside of Chico, California has burned more than 414,000 acres and is only 34 percent contained, according to Cal Fire.

Round Rock sent its Wildland Team to help battle the flames.

The 30-member team is trained in battling wildland and structure fires.

More than 6,600 fire personnel from across the country are in California assisting with efforts to contain the blaze.