Pedestrian dead after being hit by a car on I-35 in Round Rock; lanes closed for multiple hours: RRPD

A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car on I-35 in Round Rock early Saturday morning, according to the Round Rock Police Department. Police shut down all northbound lanes of I-35 in that area for around four hours while investigating.

At around 3 a.m. Saturday morning, Round Rock police posted on X that officers were responding to an auto-pedestrian fatality at the 1200 block of northbound I-35 near Old Settlers Boulevard.

Police said the driver remained on-scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Police also said that all lanes were shut down; the freeway was reopened around 7 a.m.