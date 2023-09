A suspect is in custody after a stabbing at a Round Rock restaurant Sunday morning.

Round Rock police say officers responded to the Taco Cabana at 4400 E Palm Valley Blvd around 9:35 a.m. Sept. 17.

Police reported one person sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

The suspect has been taken into custody and there is no threat to the public.

The investigating is ongoing.