Round Rock ISD to offer curbside meal service for community members Feb. 3
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Round Rock ISD says it will be offering curbside meal service for kids and adults Friday, Feb 3 to help the community after the recent ice storm.
Curbside meal service will be offered from 9-11 a.m. at four campuses:
- Anderson Mill Elementary School, 10610 Salt Mill Hollow, Austin
- Bluebonnet Elementary, 1010 Chisholm Valley Dr., Round Rock
- Hernandez Middle School, 1901 Sunrise Rd, Round Rock
- Pearson Ranch Middle School, 8901 Pearson Ranch Rd, Austin
Everyone, regardless of age or residence, is eligible to receive a cold breakfast and lunch during curbside meal service.
If families come with Round Rock ISD students, parents and guardians are asked to have their ID number available.