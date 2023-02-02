Round Rock ISD to offer curbside meal service for community members Feb. 3

Round Rock ISD says it will be offering curbside meal service for kids and adults Friday, Feb 3 to help the community after the recent ice storm.

Curbside meal service will be offered from 9-11 a.m. at four campuses:

Anderson Mill Elementary School, 10610 Salt Mill Hollow, Austin

Bluebonnet Elementary, 1010 Chisholm Valley Dr., Round Rock

Hernandez Middle School, 1901 Sunrise Rd, Round Rock

Pearson Ranch Middle School, 8901 Pearson Ranch Rd, Austin

Everyone, regardless of age or residence, is eligible to receive a cold breakfast and lunch during curbside meal service.

If families come with Round Rock ISD students, parents and guardians are asked to have their ID number available.