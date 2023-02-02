Expand / Collapse search

Round Rock ISD to offer curbside meal service for community members Feb. 3

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Updated 6:40PM
Round Rock
FOX 7 Austin

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Round Rock ISD says it will be offering curbside meal service for kids and adults Friday, Feb 3 to help the community after the recent ice storm.

Curbside meal service will be offered from 9-11 a.m. at four campuses: 

  • Anderson Mill Elementary School, 10610 Salt Mill Hollow, Austin 
  • Bluebonnet Elementary, 1010 Chisholm Valley Dr., Round Rock
  • Hernandez Middle School, 1901 Sunrise Rd, Round Rock
  • Pearson Ranch Middle School, 8901 Pearson Ranch Rd, Austin

Everyone, regardless of age or residence, is eligible to receive a cold breakfast and lunch during curbside meal service. 

READ MORE: Central Texas weather: School closures

If families come with Round Rock ISD students, parents and guardians are asked to have their ID number available.