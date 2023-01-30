Central Texas weather: School closures

Central Texas school districts are monitoring weather conditions and we're already starting to see some closures in the area.

All districts and schools are listed in alphabetical order below.

Austin ISD

Austin ISD is canceling all extracurricular and after-school activities on January 30, including after-school care. Dismissal will be at normal time. The district is still monitoring the weather conditions before a decision is made about tomorrow. FOX 7 Austin will update as soon as we get additional information.

Bastrop ISD

Bastrop ISD is still monitoring the weather conditions, but they have decided to cancel all after school activities on January 30. STARS will operate at normal times, but parents are encouraged to pick up their children as soon as possible after school.

Burnet CISD

Burnet CISD is still monitoring weather conditions, and while it hasn't made a call yet on school, it has canceled and rescheduled its Burnet High School soccer games originally scheduled for January 31.

Comal ISD

Comal is continuing to closely monitor the weather situation. We will update as soon as we get additional information.

Del Valle

Due to forecast inclement weather and out of an abundance of caution, all Del Valle ISD schools and offices will dismiss early today, Monday, January 30.

Dismissal times for January 30:

High School/OC: 12:45 p.m.

Middle Schools: 1:30 p.m.

Elementary: 2:15 p.m.

High school and middle school students will be released first so they are available to care for their elementary school siblings. This will allow elementary school to remain at campus until parents can pick them up or arrive at their bus stop. Elementary school parents can pick up their students from campus prior to 2:15 p.m. if they wish.

All afterschool activities and LEAD are canceled.

The district will continue to monitor the weather and communicate any changes for Tuesday by automated phone call, text message, email, social media, ParentSquare, the district website and local media outlets.

Fayetteville ISD

The Junior High game tonight has been canceled due to possible weather conditions. The district is still monitoring weather conditions for tomorrow.

Georgetown ISD

All after-school activities on January 30 are canceled, however childcare will still be available for families who are enrolled in the YMCA afterschool program until 5 p.m. Any additional changes to District schedules or activities for tomorrow will be communicated early this evening.

Harmony Public Schools-Central Texas

Harmony Public Schools-Central Texas is canceling after-school clubs and activities on January 30. As of now, the school day will dismiss as usual. Harmony Public Schools-Central Texas will continue to monitor the weather and update if there are any changes.

Hays CISD

Hays CISD will have early release on Monday, January 30. High schools will dismiss at 1:00 p.m., middle schools will dismiss at 2:00 p.m., and elementary schools will dismiss at their normal time at 2:55 p.m. Transportation will run its bus schedules and provide service to bus riders at the early dismissal times.

All afterschool activities are canceled for Monday.

On Tuesday, January 31 and Wednesday, February 1, all Hays CISD schools and offices will be closed. All after school activities are canceled Tuesday, January 31. School officials say after school activities may resume Wednesday, February 1. Check with your activity sponsor or coach.

Hutto ISD

All after-school activities are canceled for tonight, January 30 as a safety precaution due to inclement weather.

There will be no change to release times, but if your student is involved in YMCA after-school programming, please check with the YMCA regarding any scheduling changes.

Hutto ISD says, at a minimum, it's looking at a delayed start tomorrow, January 31. The District will issue a decision on whether or not to cancel school tomorrow and Wednesday after 5 p.m. tonight.

Lago Vista ISD

Lago Vista is still monitoring weather conditions, however the soccer and basketball games that were scheduled for today and tomorrow have been cancelled.

Lake Travis ISD

Lake Travis ISD is still monitoring weather conditions. FOX 7 Austin will update as soon as we get additional information.

Killeen ISD

All after-school activities in Killeen ISD have been canceled for today, Monday, January 30. All campuses will dismiss at their normal time today.

Killeen ISD is currently monitoring weather conditions for Tuesday, January 31, and will continue to keep you updated throughout the day.

RELATED: Are there power outages in your area? Check the maps here.

Manor ISD

Manor ISD continues to monitor the weather conditions. All after-school activities are canceled on January 30, including athletics, extracurricular activities, and after-school care. FOX 7 Austin will update as we get additional information.

Marble Falls ISD

Marble Falls ISD says school closure is likely. They are asking families to please make arrangements for this possibility and monitor Marble Falls ISD social media feeds and emails for the most up-to-date information.

Pflugerville ISD

Out of an abundance of caution, all after-school events are canceled on January 30. EDP remains open until 6:30 p.m., but the district is encouraging parents to pick up at their earliest convenience to allow those employees to get home before road conditions worsen.

Pflugerville ISD will continue to monitor the weather. We will update as soon as we get additional information.

Round Rock ISD

All Round Rock ISD after-school extracurricular activities are canceled on January 30. Campus dismissal will take place as scheduled. People with children in the YMCA afterschool program should contact YMCA for information on schedule changes.

San Marcos CISD

San Marcos CISD is calling for an early release today, January 30 and all campuses and offices will be closed on Tuesday, January 31. Campuses will dismiss at the following times on January 30:

High School – 1:15 PM

Middle School campuses – 1:40 PM

Elementary campuses and Bonham – 2 PM

All after school activities and programs will be canceled for this afternoon and Tuesday, January 31, including all UIL activities.

San Marcos CISD will continue to monitor the weather over the next few days to determine opening campuses and offices on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

University of Texas at Austin

UT says it is working closely with other government agencies to monitor forecasts and weather conditions, to make decisions about potential delays and closures, and to communicate that information quickly and effectively.

In the event of a delayed start or closure, UT will send text messages to those who have signed up for UT Safety Text Alerts, and an email to every UT Austin student, faculty and staff with an email address.

FOX 7 Austin will also update here as soon as a decision is made.

Wimberley ISD

Wimberley ISD is releasing all campuses at their normal times on January 30. However, all after-school activities and practices have been canceled.

The Kid Connection program at Jacob’s Well Elementary and Blue Hole Primary will be open as usual on Monday, but parents are encouraged to pick up their children as early as possible to ensure safe travel for you and our staff members.

All Wimberley ISD campuses and offices will be closed on Tuesday, January 31.

The district will continue to evaluate conditions on Tuesday in conjunction with Emergency Management Services to determine whether school can safely be held on Wednesday, February 1. Communication will be sent on Tuesday by 4 p.m. to notify parents of any changes to the regular school schedule.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.