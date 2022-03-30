Round Rock ISD holding Auxiliary Job Fair on Saturday, April 2

Round Rock ISD is holding a job fair to fill auxiliary positions on Saturday, April 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Round Rock High School.

Some positions the district is seeking to fill for the 2022-2023 school year include: plumbers, electricians, custodians, warehouse assistants, bus drivers, food service workers and more. Full and part-time positions are available and no experience is necessary. Bus driver candidates must have or be able to obtain a Texas CDL with Passenger and School Bus endorsement.

Aramark Food Services will be at the job fair to hire for food service positions.

To learn more about the event, click here.

To view all RRISD employment opportunities, click here.

