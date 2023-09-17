Round Rock ISD to host public meetings on VATRE, 5-year strategic plan

Round Rock ISD will be holding a series of public meetings on the upcoming Proposition A ballot measure and the District's five-year strategic plan.

Proposition A - VATRE

In late August, the District called for its first-ever VATRE in an effort to increase staff salaries and offset the loss of federal funding, increased recapture payments and inflation.

The VATRE, which stands for Voter Approval Tax Rate Election, is set for Nov. 7 and follows months of exploration by the Board and the approval of the 2023-24 budget.

Parents, guardians, teachers, students, community members and area business owners are invited to three public forums on Prop A:

Tuesday Oct 3 from 6-8 p.m.: Virtual public forum

Wednesday Oct 4 from 6-8 p.m.: Public forum at McNeil High School cafeteria

Tuesday Oct 24 from 6-8 p.m.: Public forum at Stony Point High School

Community members must register online before the virtual forum. The District says that because there is a registration limit of 1,000 due to Zoom platform restrictions, sign-up is first-come, first-serve. Those who register will receive an event reminder via email 24 hours before the forum.

The virtual public forum will also be recorded and available online. Community members can also submit their questions about Prop A here.

2024-29 Round Rock ISD Strategic Plan

Community members are also invited to listen and learn from student panels concerning their education as the District looks at their five-year strategic plan, which defines its long-term vision, goals and objectives.

Strategic Planning Meetings are structured summits to produce an action plan that advances the performance and effectiveness of Round Rock students’ experiences and outcomes, says the District.

Attendees should note that these meetings are not public forums, and they must agree to the summit rules of engagement. During the meetings, there is no opportunity for open public comments. Attendees are also encouraged to bring their mobile devices in order to participate fully.

Meetings will be held in English and Spanish.

Tuesday Oct. 10 from 1-3 p.m.: Strategic Plan meeting at Cedar Ridge High School auditorium

Tuesday Oct. 10 from 6-8 p.m.: Strategic Plan meeting at Cedar Ridge High School cafeteria

Wednesday Oct. 11 from 1-3 p.m.: Strategic Plan meeting at Raymond E. Hartfield Performing Arts Center

Wednesday Oct. 11 from 6-8 p.m.: Strategic Plan meeting at McNeil High School cafeteria

Community members can submit their questions about the Strategic Plan here.