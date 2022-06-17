Round Rock ISD school board seeking candidates for appointee

The Round Rock ISD school board is seeking candidates to serve temporarily in the Trustee Place 1 position.

The position is now vacant after the board accepted Trustee Jun Xiao's resignation on June 14, so the board is looking to appoint someone to serve in the seat until the November 2022 election. The Place 1 seat will be on the ballot in November and the winner will then serve out Trustee Xiao's term until November 2024.

Qualified community members who would like to be considered can fill out an application by noon on July 12.

Those who wish to fill out the application in-person can go to the Lillie Delgado Administration Building located at 1311 Round Rock Ave starting on July 5 during operation hours.

To be eligible, a person must:

be a United States citizen,

be 18 years of age or older,

have not been determined to be totally or partially mentally incapacitated by the courts,

have not been convicted of a felony,

be a resident of Texas for at least 12 months,

be a resident of Round Rock ISD for at least six months, and

be a registered voter.

Each Trustee will choose one name from the submitted applications for further consideration by the Board. Per Board policy, applicants selected to be interviewed will also undergo a background check.

Applicants will be required to submit the following information: