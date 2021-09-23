Round Rock ISD School Board passes updated mask requirements

The Round Rock Independent School District School Board has passed updated mask requirements.

After a six-hour meeting, the board passed what it's calling the mask matrix which requires masks as long as Williamson and Travis Counties remain in Stage 5 and 4 of COVID-19 Risk-Based Guidelines.

In Stages 4 and 5 masks will be required and in Stage 3 masks are strongly recommended. In Stages 1 and 2, masks will be optional.

Before the board could discuss this topic at their board meeting, they listened to several hours of public comment from passionate residents.

Mask orders from the district have been through a legal roller coaster.

Last week a Williamson County judge signed a court order preventing the district’s mask mandate but a couple of days after that court order was blocked which allowed the mask mandate to stay in place.

The board was supposed to discuss the censuring of two of the board members, Danielle Weston and Dr. Mary Bone. However, before Wednesday’s meeting, the two filed a lawsuit against the board which prevented this from being discussed.

The district said they can also make changes to the mask order depending on legal court orders as well as enforcement from the TEA.

