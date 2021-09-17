Judge signs court order against Round Rock ISD's mask mandate

On September 16, a Williamson County judge signed an order temporarily prohibiting Round Rock ISD from enforcing its mask requirement.

The judge approved Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's temporary restraining order against the district.

According to Round Rock ISD, they have not been notified of any request by the Texas Attorney General’s Office for such an order.

The district also claims to have not been properly served to date.

Officials posted the following on the district's website:

"The District and its legal counsel were not afforded the opportunity to be present at any court proceeding to oppose the issuance of this order. Round Rock ISD will comply with any lawfully issued court order. We will also use all proper and available legal proceedings to challenge this order and vigorously defend its long-established lawful authority to provide a safe and healthy learning environment for Round Rock ISD students and staff, including during this pandemic. The District continues to strongly encourage and recommend the use of masks in accordance with guidance from our local health authorities."

In August, RRISD passed a temporary mask mandate for all schools in both Travis and Williamson Counties and it applied to all students, staff, and visitors as well as on buses.

