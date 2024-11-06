Round Rock ISD voters pass 3 out of 4 propositions on $1B bond

The Brief Round Rock ISD voters approved 3 out of 4 propositions The 3 bonds equal more than $930M Proposition D was not approved, which would've upgraded the district's athletic facilities and fine arts programs



Round Rock ISD voters approved giving the district millions of dollars for upgrades and repairs to its schools on Tuesday night.

The district hoped voters would pass the full bond at nearly $1 billion.

That would have been the highest passed bond in its district history, but voters only said yes to three of the four propositions.

Altogether, the three bonds equal more than $930 million.

"Your support and trust means that our students and staff will have upgraded classrooms, fine arts, playgrounds, and equipment throughout the district," said Dr. Hafedh Azaiez, Round Rock ISD’s superintendent. "The funds from propositions A, B, and C will ensure that we continue being a destination district for Round Rock ISD and Central Texas."

Starting early next year, Round Rock ISD plans to start spending the first $125 million on new technology.

"Those bonds would be used to replace student and teacher devices at every campus," said Azaiez.

Following that will be hundreds of millions on repairing roofs, HVAC systems, plumbing, and electrical systems.

"We are touching every single campus in our district, so everyone will benefit from this bond and so it is exciting to see our community support for public education," said Amber Feller Landrum, Round Rock ISD board of trustees president.

The district will also build a new facility for its career and technical education program.

"The CTE center is going to be able to provide so many more opportunities for students across our district, being able to have an expanded, more robust robotics program, being able to have kids that start robotics in kindergarten and then are able to go to a robotics practice space and have that be available to them is amazing," said Lindsey Ledyard, co-chair of the Citizen Bond Committee.

Voters said no to more than $65 million in improvements for updating lighting, scoreboards, and turf at its athletic facilities.

If Proposition D passed, the district could also have built a new multipurpose athletic center.

"I am disappointed Prop D did not pass, but we will have to address those needs as we move forward," said Landrum. "We are really addressing our most dire needs in our district with roofs and HVACs and computers."

The performing arts facility will also see some money to update stage lighting and sound systems.

The district says property taxes will not go up.