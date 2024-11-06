Williamson County elects Matthew Lindemann as the new sheriff

The Brief Williamson County residents elected a new sheriff, District 3 Constable Matthew Lindemann Lindemann defeated the current sheriff, Mike Gleason Commissioners Court Judge Bill Gravell is a Lindemann supporter



Williamson County has elected a new sheriff. District 3 Constable Matthew Lindemann defeated current sheriff Mike Gleason.

Lindeman, a Republican, said in a statement, "I’m immensely grateful that the citizens of Williamson County have placed their trust in me to protect our community as their next Sheriff...To each Williamson County resident, I promise to put your safety first."

Prior to being appointed as constable in 2021, Lindemann spent 28 years with the Texas Rangers, retiring as a lieutenant.

Commissioners Court Judge Bill Gravell is a Lindemann supporter.

"I think they're going to notice immediately that the sheriff is going to enforce all the laws. I think they're going to notice immediately that, regardless of who you are or what position you are in the community or life, we're all accountable, and we all have to answer to the rule of law," said Gravell.

Under outgoing Sheriff Mike Gleason, the department saw pay raises and took a stand on fentanyl. Gleason also cleaned house, getting rid of staff following controversies surrounding former Sheriff Robert Chody, and the in-custody death of Javier Ambler in 2019.

Former Deputy James Johnson was acquitted in that case, but quit amid what he called a politicized climate.

"The message was out there very clear that, you know, we were going to be terminated," said Johnson.

But under Lindemann he sees an opportunity to chart a new course.

"Williamson County has always been very public with the community being visible, being involved. It'd be nice to see that back. It's nice to see our units as you come through our county. And you know, it's deterrence for criminal activity," said Johnson.

Gravell says his office will be working with the sheriff-elect in the coming days.

"The sheriff's office has well over 500 employees and 600 inmates that are in the jail. And come January 1 at midnight, that transition needs to occur to protect those that are in our jail, and to protect our citizens," said Gravell.

Johnson says he could even see himself returning to the force under the new sheriff.

FOX 7 reached out to current Sheriff Mike Gleason for comment, but as of Wednesday evening we have not heard back.