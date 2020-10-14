Round Rock police asking for help in finding kidnapping suspect

Round Rock police are searching for a man accused of assaulting and kidnapping a woman in early September. David Alan Harjenhausen, 31, is considered armed and dangerous.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim told police the incident happened on September 5th. She said Harjenhausen and his partner Melanie Danielle Wade followed her to the intersection of Hester’s Crossing and I-35. Wade allegedly jumped out of Harjenhausen’s car and entered the victim’s.

“She began to beat her,” said Round Rock police detective Berie Villegas. “She then forced the victim to drive to a nearby parking lot, where she continued to beat the victim.”

Harjenhausen met the two and allegedly assaulted the victim, then instructed Wade to drive to Austin. The pair drove in separate cars down I-35. “The female suspect was threatening to kill our victim and dump her off of 290,” Detective Villegas said.

The victim told police when she saw Wade slow down to 38 ½ Street in Austin, she jumped out of the car, into the roadway and ran for help.

According to the affidavit, the three individuals knew one another and the kidnapping stemmed from an argument over a car.

Wade was booked into the Williamson County Jail on October 7th and charged with Aggravated Assault with bodily injury on a $150,000 dollar bond.

Harjenhausen went on the run. “He’s fully aware that he is wanted and I’m pretty sure he’s going to be hiding,” said Villegas. “If the public sees him, they could call us because their help is going to be tremendous.”

Anyone with information can also leave a tip with WilCo Crimestoppers at 1-800-253-7867

