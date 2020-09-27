Round Rock police to hold 2020 Fill the Cop Car food drive

The Round Rock Police Department is hosting its annual Fill the Cop Car food drive.

RRPD is once again teaming up with the U.S. Army to sponsor this annual food drive benefiting the Round Rock Area Serving Center, which serves low-income people and families in crisis situations through a food distribution program.

Nonperishable food donations can be dropped off from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 17 at the following stores throughout the City:

H-E-B, 250 University Blvd.

H-E-B, 1700 East Palm Valley Blvd.

H-E-B, 3750 Gattis School Rd.

H-E-B, 603 Louis Henna Blvd.

The Fill the Cop Car food drive began in 2013. Last year’s food drive raised 6,727 pounds of food and $3,560 in cash and gift cards.

Fill the Cop Car is normally followed by a ceremonial two-mile walk known as Hike for Hunger to hand-deliver the food donations. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hike for Hunger has been canceled for this year.

