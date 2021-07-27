Round Rock police investigating after man killed in shooting
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting.
Officers were called to check out reports of gunshots near the Farmers Circle and I-35 area the morning of July 26.
When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot and killed.
Investigators believe the man was shot by two people who left the scene shortly after the shooting in a pickup.
If you have any information you're asked to contact the Round Rock Police Department.
