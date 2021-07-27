Expand / Collapse search

Round Rock police investigating after man killed in shooting

By
Published 
Round Rock
FOX 7 Austin

Round Rock police investigate deadly shooting

Police are investigating a shooting near the Farmers Circle and I-35 area that happened on July 26.

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting.

Officers were called to check out reports of gunshots near the Farmers Circle and I-35 area the morning of July 26.

When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot and killed.

Investigators believe the man was shot by two people who left the scene shortly after the shooting in a pickup.

If you have any information you're asked to contact the Round Rock Police Department.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter