Round Rock police investigating after man killed in shooting

The Round Rock Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting.

Officers were called to check out reports of gunshots near the Farmers Circle and I-35 area the morning of July 26.

When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot and killed.

Investigators believe the man was shot by two people who left the scene shortly after the shooting in a pickup.

If you have any information you're asked to contact the Round Rock Police Department.

