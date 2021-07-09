Expand / Collapse search

Round Rock police looking for man who drove SUV into 7-Eleven

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Round Rock
FOX 7 Austin
Photo from Round Rock Police Department of a convenience store at 2801 La Frontera Boulevard that was damaged when the driver of an SUV drove into it on July 9, 2021. (Round Rock Police Department)

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Police Department is looking for the man who drove an SUV into a 7-Eleven. The man also reportedly burglarized the store as well.

A photo was posted on Twitter of the damage that was left behind at the 7-Eleven located at 2801 La Frontera Boulevard.

Police did not release a detailed description of the driver but did say he was last seen wearing a red hoodie and dark-colored pants.

The SUV the suspect was driving is believed to be a 2001-2002 Toyota Sequoia and it is missing its front bumper.

If you have information about the incident, you're asked to call RRPD at 512-218-5500.

