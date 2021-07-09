Round Rock police looking for man who drove SUV into 7-Eleven

article

The Round Rock Police Department is looking for the man who drove an SUV into a 7-Eleven. The man also reportedly burglarized the store as well.

A photo was posted on Twitter of the damage that was left behind at the 7-Eleven located at 2801 La Frontera Boulevard.

Police did not release a detailed description of the driver but did say he was last seen wearing a red hoodie and dark-colored pants.

The SUV the suspect was driving is believed to be a 2001-2002 Toyota Sequoia and it is missing its front bumper.

If you have information about the incident, you're asked to call RRPD at 512-218-5500.

_____

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 7 Austin Daily Newsletter | FOX 7 Austin on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter