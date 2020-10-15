Round Rock police looking for person of interest in stabbing
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Police Department is looking for a person of interest in the stabbing death of a teen in September.
RRPD is looking for 18-year-old Raymond Salazar Jr. of Georgetown in connection with the homicide of 17-year-old Adam Hilzer of Round Rock. Salazar has an active warrant for deadly conduct in an unrelated incident.
SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS
RRPD is looking for 18-year-old Raymond Salazar Jr. of Georgetown in connection with the homicide of 17-year-old Adam Hilzer of Round Rock. (Round Rock Police Department)
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
RRPD says they received a report of a male with a stab wound on Rawhide Loop around 3:40 p.m. on Sept. 25. Hilzer was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries
RELATED: Round Rock police asking for help in finding kidnapping suspect
Advertisement
Anyone with information on Salazar is asked to contact Detective Patrick Turck at PTurck@roundrocktexas.gov or 512-218-7048. Anonymous tips can also be submitted here.
Salazar is considered armed and dangerous.