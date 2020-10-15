Round Rock police looking for person of interest in stabbing

The Round Rock Police Department is looking for a person of interest in the stabbing death of a teen in September.

RRPD is looking for 18-year-old Raymond Salazar Jr. of Georgetown in connection with the homicide of 17-year-old Adam Hilzer of Round Rock. Salazar has an active warrant for deadly conduct in an unrelated incident.

RRPD says they received a report of a male with a stab wound on Rawhide Loop around 3:40 p.m. on Sept. 25. Hilzer was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries

Anyone with information on Salazar is asked to contact Detective Patrick Turck at PTurck@roundrocktexas.gov or 512-218-7048. Anonymous tips can also be submitted here.

Salazar is considered armed and dangerous.

