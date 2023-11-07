Round Rock polling place evacuated due to fire alarm
ROUND ROCK, Texas - A fire alarm has forced the evacuation of a polling place in Round Rock.
It happened just before noon on Tuesday at the Austin Community College Campus on College Park Drive.
Williamson County election officials say there is no further information available at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.