Expand / Collapse search

Round Rock shooting leaves 1 person injured; shooter arrested, charged

By
FOX 7 Austin
Round Rock
Published October 12, 2026 2:50 PM CDT
Published October 12, 2026 2:50 PM CDT
article

John Salone, 17

The Brief

    • A 17-year-old was arrested and charged in connection with a shooting
    • Police said it happened on Oct. 11 near the Round Rock Public Library
    • One person was injured and taken to a local hospital

ROUND ROCK, Texas - A teen was arrested and charged in connection to a shooting in Round Rock, police said.

Round Rock shooting

The backstory:

Police said on Oct. 11, around 10:40 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired near the Round Rock Public Library at 200 E. Liberty Avenue. 

An investigation revealed there was a shooting during a fight between two people. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition. 

The suspect, 17-year-old John Salone, of Round Rock, was taken into custody and booked into the Williamson County Jail. 

Salone was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The shooting is still under investigation.

The Source: Information from a Round Rock Police Department press release on Oct. 12

Round RockCrime and Public Safety