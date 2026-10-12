Round Rock shooting leaves 1 person injured; shooter arrested, charged

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The Brief A 17-year-old was arrested and charged in connection with a shooting Police said it happened on Oct. 11 near the Round Rock Public Library One person was injured and taken to a local hospital



A teen was arrested and charged in connection to a shooting in Round Rock, police said.

Round Rock shooting

The backstory:

Police said on Oct. 11, around 10:40 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired near the Round Rock Public Library at 200 E. Liberty Avenue.

An investigation revealed there was a shooting during a fight between two people. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

The suspect, 17-year-old John Salone, of Round Rock, was taken into custody and booked into the Williamson County Jail.

Salone was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The shooting is still under investigation.