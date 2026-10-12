Round Rock shooting leaves 1 person injured; shooter arrested, charged
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ROUND ROCK, Texas - A teen was arrested and charged in connection to a shooting in Round Rock, police said.
Round Rock shooting
The backstory:
Police said on Oct. 11, around 10:40 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired near the Round Rock Public Library at 200 E. Liberty Avenue.
An investigation revealed there was a shooting during a fight between two people. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.
The suspect, 17-year-old John Salone, of Round Rock, was taken into custody and booked into the Williamson County Jail.
Salone was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The shooting is still under investigation.
The Source: Information from a Round Rock Police Department press release on Oct. 12