Round Rock SWAT situation ends with suspect in custody

A suspect is in custody following a SWAT situation in Round Rock Thursday afternoon.

Police said around 3:15 p.m. Thursday, May 12, Round Rock Police Department officers attempted to serve an arrest warrant on a man in the 500 block of White Wing Way.

Round Rock SWAT was called to the scene in what became a possible barricaded subject situation.

RRPD advised residents to clear and avoid the area to let officers operate.

Authorities announced the subject was taken into custody at 3:35 p.m. There is no indication of a threat to the public.