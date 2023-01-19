Suspect follows woman from bank to Goodwill, breaks into her car: Round Rock police
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a November bank jugging in Round Rock.
Police say on Nov. 19, 2022, a woman made a withdrawal at the Wells Fargo location at 505 Round Rock Ave., then drove to a Goodwill on Smyers Lane, two-and-a-half miles away.
While the woman was inside the Goodwill, her vehicle's window was smashed in and her property was stolen.
Surveillance footage captured a Toyota Rav4 following the woman into the parking lot. Once she went into the Goodwill, the Rav4 pulled up next to her vehicle and a Black male got out and burglarized her vehicle, police say.
The Rav4 did not display a license plate, but did have a placard with the words "SeeDriveSmile.com".
Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Rocco Montorello at 512-218-3292 or rmontorello@roundrocktexas.gov. Anonymous tips can be submitted online.