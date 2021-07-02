Round Rock's annual Fourth of July parade, fireworks show returns

Red, white, blue, and you! Round Rock is bringing back its annual, city-wide Sertoma Independence Day Parade and Frontier Days events for 2021. The annual holiday event was cancelled last year to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The celebrations will be held on Saturday, July 3, with a full day of patriotic festivities including a parade, festival, carnival, music and fireworks, according to the city.

The Sertoma Independence Day Parade in downtown Round Rock will begin at 8:30 a.m. at Mays Crossing and travel along Mays Street to U.S. 79. The 1.5-mile route parade will feature iconic giant helium inflatables, patriotic floats, and community group performances.

The parade is expected to proceed rain or shine, according to the city.

Frontier Days will begin at noon at Old Settlers Park. This year’s event will feature carnival rides, entertainment, music, Swifty Swine Racing Pigs, vendors, and more, according to a press release from the city The night will end with fireworks accompanied by patriotic music played by the Austin Symphonic Band and will be followed by a live concert by Uptown Drive.

For more information, visit roundrocktexas.gov/july4.

