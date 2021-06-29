WCRAS holding July 4th adoption special for dogs, cats
GEORGETOWN, Texas - If you're looking to celebrate July 4th with a new furry family member, the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter's got you covered.
Now through Monday, July 5, cats and kittens at the shelter are Buy One, Get One.
Adoptions are also only $4 for medium and large adult dogs for adopters that make an appointment for priority service. Without an appointment, adoptions for medium and large adult dogs are $20.
Those interested in adoption can view all adoptable pets online and can set up an appointment by email.
WCRAS is open from noon to 6 p.m. daily, including July 4, at 1855 S.E. Inner Loop, in Georgetown.
