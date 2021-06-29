Expand / Collapse search

WCRAS holding July 4th adoption special for dogs, cats

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
GEORGETOWN, Texas - If you're looking to celebrate July 4th with a new furry family member, the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter's got you covered.

Now through Monday, July 5, cats and kittens at the shelter are Buy One, Get One. 

Animal shelters filling up across Central Texas

Many shelters say the need for fosters and adopters is at an all-time high as interest has decreased since the beginning of the year.

Adoptions are also only $4 for medium and large adult dogs for adopters that make an appointment for priority service. Without an appointment, adoptions for medium and large adult dogs are $20. 

Those interested in adoption can view all adoptable pets online and can set up an appointment by email.

WCRAS is open from noon to 6 p.m. daily, including July 4, at 1855 S.E. Inner Loop, in Georgetown

