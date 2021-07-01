APD to enforce No Refusal, personal watercraft ban on July 4 weekend

The Austin Police Department will be enforcing a DWI No Refusal Intiative and personal watercraft ban this July 4th weekend.

No Refusal

The No Refusal Intiative will be in effect each night from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting July 1 through July 4.

APD says this is an effort to enforce DWI laws, keep the public safe by encouraging drivers to make responsible decisions, and to apply for blood search warrants on suspects who refuse to provide a breath or blood specimen as required by law.

APD will also focus on the highways and high-speed roadways.

Personal Watercraft Ban on Lake Austin

Personal watercrafts will be banned on Lake Austin this weekend, beginning at sunset on July 2 and lasting until sunrise on July 5.

APD says that personal watercrafts include wet bikes, motorized surfboards and similar devices designed to be operated by a person sitting, standing, or kneeling on the vessel. Non-motorized devices such as kayaks, canoes and paddleboards can still be used along with water craft designed for the conventional manner of sitting or standing in the vessel.



APD is urging people using waterways to follow the Texas Water Safety Act and City of Austin boating laws and ordinances. Police urge all boaters to practice safe boating and to call 9-1-1 for all reckless operation of boats or emergencies.

