Runways shut down at ABIA due to tire blowing out on plane

The runways are shut down at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport due to a plane breaking down.

Officials at Austin-Bergstrom say that a small plane's tire blew out on the south end of the west side runway, causing delays on takeoffs and landings as they clean up debris and tow away the plane.

The east side runway is currently unavailable due to construction.

Only a few short runway takeoffs are being allowed, but no landings are currently being allowed. An American Airlines jet performed a short runway takeoff Sunday night.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.