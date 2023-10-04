Expand / Collapse search

'Armed and dangerous' Bell County murder suspect arrested

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Bell County
Deputies say Ryan Maden has been taken into custody.

BELL COUNTY, Texas - A man who police said was ‘armed and dangerous’ and possibly on the loose in the Austin area has been arrested.

Police tried to arrest Ryan Madden last Thursday in connection with the murder of Cody Wayne Kinslow in Bell County, but Madden evaded.

He was last seen driving a white GMC dully pickup that was later found abandoned in Leander.

Still no word on where Madden was taken into custody.

Law enforcement is asking for the public's help to track down a man considered armed and dangerous. They believe he was involved in a murder in Bell County. But now, he could be in Burnet, Travis or Williamson Counties.

Sandy Gayle Carrese of Liberty Hill was arrested last week on a murder charge in connection with the case and is currently being held on $1 million bond.

Investigators say she called 911 on September 21 to say she had been shot and she was traveling down the road just east of Temple.

Carrese told responding paramedics that her friend had also been shot at a home on Little Flock Road. That's where Cody Wayne Kinslow was found dead. He had been shot multiple times.

Deputies used AI and forensic evidence to tie her to the murder. Police believe she was accidentally shot by Howard Bailey, and Ryan Madden drove Bailey to the scene.