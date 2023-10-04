'Armed and dangerous' Bell County murder suspect arrested

article

A man who police said was ‘armed and dangerous’ and possibly on the loose in the Austin area has been arrested.

Police tried to arrest Ryan Madden last Thursday in connection with the murder of Cody Wayne Kinslow in Bell County, but Madden evaded.

He was last seen driving a white GMC dully pickup that was later found abandoned in Leander.

Still no word on where Madden was taken into custody.

Sandy Gayle Carrese of Liberty Hill was arrested last week on a murder charge in connection with the case and is currently being held on $1 million bond.

Investigators say she called 911 on September 21 to say she had been shot and she was traveling down the road just east of Temple.

Carrese told responding paramedics that her friend had also been shot at a home on Little Flock Road. That's where Cody Wayne Kinslow was found dead. He had been shot multiple times.

Deputies used AI and forensic evidence to tie her to the murder. Police believe she was accidentally shot by Howard Bailey, and Ryan Madden drove Bailey to the scene.