Police seeking 'armed and dangerous' murder suspect who may be in Austin area

A Liberty Hill resident has been charged with murder in the death of a man in Bell County, and now police need your help finding another suspect who may be in Travis, Williamson, or Burnet Counties.

Sandy Gayle Carrese of Liberty Hill was arrested on a murder charge and is currently being held on $1 million bond.

A previous booking photo of Ryan Adam Madden, who is wanted in the murder of Cody Wayne Kinslow in Bell County. (Bell County Sheriff's Office)

Police also tried to arrest Ryan Adam Madden Thursday, but he evaded. Police say he may be in the Austin area and should be considered armed and dangerous.

He was last seen driving a white GMC dully pickup with damage to the right-side tire skirt, a metal bumper on the front, construction light on the roof with a generator and green dirt bike in the bed of the truck. The truck has Texas license plate number SHN9954.

Madden was last seen driving this white GMC dully pickup, officials say. (Bell County Sheriff's Office)

Carrese and Madden are charged in connection with the murder of Cody Wayne Kinslow, along with Howard Lee Bailey, who was arrested earlier in the investigation.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Ryan Adam Madden, contact the Bell County Sheriff’s Department by calling 254-933-5412 or Bell County Crimestoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477.) Callers may remain anonymous and receive a reward if the information leads to Ryan Adam Madden’s arrest.