See it: Ryan Preece flips 10 times in violent NASCAR crash during Coke Zero Sugar 400

NASCAR driver Ryan Preece was involved in a scary wreck during the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday night.

Preece, in the No. 41 vehicle, and Chase Briscoe, in the No. 14 car, got tangled up on the backstretch and Preece got airborne. The No. 41 car flipped about 10 times before finally coming to a stop.

Emergency medical personnel came out to attend to Preece. The driver was able to get out of the car and he was placed onto a stretcher on his way to the infield care center.

NASCAR didn’t issue a red flag after the crash occurred and instead, the race went into overtime.

Preece was transferred to a hospital after the race, the NBC Sports broadcast said.

It was the second scary crash of the night.

At the end of the second stage, Christopher Bell appeared to give Ty Gibbs just a little nudge as the pack headed toward the front stretch. Gibbs got loose and lost control and took out Ryan Blaney in the process.

Blaney smashed into the wall head on and several other vehicles were caught up in the mess. In-car camera on the NBC broadcast showed just how hard the hit was.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Alex Bowman and A.J. Allmendinger were involved in the one pocket of the wreck. Several cars caught up with each other as they tried to avoid what was in front of them. Austin Cindric, Austin Dillon, Denny Hamlin, Chris Buescher, Harrison Burton, Kyle Larson and Riley Herbst were also involved.

In total, 16 cars were involved in the wreck. A red flag came out as the cleanup crew took care of the track. The race was on Lap 96 of 160 when the red flag was issued.

Ryan Preece, driver of the #41 RaceChoice.com Ford, flips after an on-track incident during the NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on August 26, 2023 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Blaney said he was "OK" and was cleared out of the infield care center.

