PHOTOS: Parts of S Congress shut down for structure fire: AFD

Parts of South Congress Avenue in South Austin are shut down while Austin fire crews are battling a structure fire.

AFD is on scene in the 4900 block of S. Congress, north of W. Stassney Lane, with the building located at the intersection of S. Congress and Wasson Road.

Residents are asked to avoid the area and drivers can expect delays for the foreseeable future, says AFD.

The fire was upgraded to a second alarm fire, but as of 3:35 p.m., crews were transitioning to defensive mode. Crews will withdraw from inside the structure and work to extinguish the fire from the outside, says AFD.

AFD described the building as abandoned and says that the fire is not connected to the nearby SoCo Pet Lounge.

