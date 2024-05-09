Texas man sentenced on firearm charge after posting threats on social media

article

A man from Kerrville was sentenced to five years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Court documents say that, on May 27, 2021, 31-year-old Coleman Thomas Blevins posted "I'm going to Walmart" on social media, followed by a picture of Blevins holding a black assault-style rifle.

Blevins then posted another message saying "I have no problem spending the rest of my life in prison for Shootings (sic) up Walmart."

Officers executed a search warrant for Blevins' apartment and found 556 rounds of ammunition, as well as a black AR-15 .223 rifle with four magazines in Blevins' roommate's vehicle.

Subsequent investigation into Blevins' social media activity revealed three other occasions where Blevins had recently posted pictures of himself holding firearms or ammunition.

Blevins pled guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm on Nov. 28, 2023. He was previously convicted of a felony drug offense.

"Threats to carryout mass shootings are reprehensible," U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza said. "Thanks to the quick work of our law enforcement partners, this threat remained just that and did not turn into a tragic event. This case demonstrates our commitment to peel back the veneer of online anonymity and aggressively pursue and prosecute those who threaten harm to our community."

"Blevins threatened to commit violent acts and had access to weapons that would have allowed him to carry out those threats," Special Agent in Charge Aaron Tapp of the FBI's San Antonio Field Office said. "We want to thank Kerr County Sheriff's Office for their continued assistance in ensuring the safety of our citizens."