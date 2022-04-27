Former San Antonio adult day care owner to serve 5 years, pay over $1.7M for health care fraud

A San Antonio woman who owned and operated adult day care centers in the area was sentenced to five years in prison for her role in a health care fraud scheme.

54-year-old Scherry Lynn Moses has also been ordered to pay $1,784,817.96 in restitution. Moses pled guilty in March 2020 to one count of health care fraud, one count of wire fraud, and one count of theft of government funds.

According to court documents, Moses owned and operated adult day care centers in and around the San Antonio area and while doing business as Scherry's Adult Day Activity Center, defrauded the Texas Medicaid Program. Moses fraudulently billed the program for items and services that had not been provided to the centers' clients.

Moses also ran New Creation Residential Care Homes, a room-and-board business with Social Security recipients and was also the representative payee for her residents. She charged each boarder between $500 and $700 a month to live in a rental property, with often five to seven boarders at one property, says court paperwork.

Moses also inconsistently provided her boarders with basic needs, and at times, left them to fend for themselves. She also would refuse to make rent payments on the rental properties, which would lead to forcible evictions of the boarders, says court documents.

The scheme went on from 2008 to 2016, resulting in a monetary loss of $1,784,817.96.